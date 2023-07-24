Ugandan high school launches Chinese Club in Luwero

Xinhua) 13:41, July 24, 2023

Students pose for a photo during the launch ceremony of Chinese Club at Ndejje Senior Secondary School in Luwero, Uganda, July 21, 2023. The renowned Ugandan high school has launched a Chinese Club with an aim of popularizing Chinese Mandarin and culture, where over 700 of its students are currently studying the Chinese language as one of their main courses. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

Students dance during the launch ceremony of Chinese Club at Ndejje Senior Secondary School in Luwero, Uganda, July 21, 2023. The renowned Ugandan high school has launched a Chinese Club with an aim of popularizing Chinese Mandarin and culture, where over 700 of its students are currently studying the Chinese language as one of their main courses. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

