Annual event held to promote Chinese culture in Ireland
A woman views a photo exhibition during an event of "Chinese Culture in a Van" in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Liu Xiaoming/Xinhua)
Girls perform traditional Chinese dance during an event of "Chinese Culture in a Van" in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Zhao Tianyu/Xinhua)
People view a photo exhibition during an event of "Chinese Culture in a Van" in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Liu Xiaoming/Xinhua)
An Irish woman is seen during an event of "Chinese Culture in a Van" in Dublin, Ireland, July 23, 2023. The annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents. (Photo by Zhao Tianyu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese and European cultural dialogue held in Brussels, Belgium
- Cultural festival "Culture meets Garden" held in Berlin
- Qatar sends 1st group of students to join "Chinese Bridge" summer camp
- Feature: Hong Kong people travel through time to Tang Dynasty
- Chinese traditional culture attracts curiosity and admiration of Russians
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.