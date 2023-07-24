Event to promote Chinese Culture held in Dublin

July 24, 2023

DUBLIN, July 23 (Xinhua) -- "Chinese Culture in a Van", an annual event designed to promote the Chinese culture in Ireland, was held in Dublin on Sunday, drawing hundreds of local residents.

Organized by the Chinese community in Ireland with support from the Chinese embassy, the event was first staged at St. Anne's Park in the morning before it moved to Herbert Park in the afternoon.

Each session of the event lasted about one hour, during which people had a chance not only to watch the performance of traditional Chinese music and dances, but also to win small gifts such as panda toys and delicious Chinese snacks by participating in a quiz on Chinese culture.

People could also put on traditional Chinese costumes and take photos.

A photo exhibition which mainly reflects the amazing sceneries in China such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and the West Lake was also held along with the event.

Elizabeth Mohen, a resident from Dublin, said that she enjoyed watching the performance at the event very much, particularly the beautiful Chinese music played on an Irish harp, a musical instrument regarded as a symbol of Ireland.

"Music has no boundaries. It connects people with different cultures and background," she said.

"This is the third straight year that we have organized the event. We plan to carry it on as the event can really promote a better understanding of the Chinese culture among local residents," said James Zhao, one of the organizers.

