China-proposed BRI "clear success": Hungary central bank governor

Gyorgy Matolcsy, governor of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), addresses a seminar marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been a "clear success" over the past decade, said Gyorgy Matolcsy, governor of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

The BRI has provided opportunities for infrastructure development in many countries and has also made significant contributions to the development of global economic and financial ties, he said here Monday at a seminar marking the 10th anniversary of the BRI co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Hungary and the MNB.

Hungary is the first European country to sign BRI cooperation agreement with China, he said. Budapest will continue to pursue its "Opening to the East" policy and will align it closely with the BRI to promote Eurasian cooperation and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao said that over the past decade of joint efforts within the BRI, China and Hungary have achieved fruitful results.

The BRI has become a popular platform for international cooperation and a global public good, he added.

The ambassador said China and Hungary are steadfast partners in jointly building the Belt and Road. Next month, China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The two sides will jointly plan a new blueprint for cooperation, tap into new potentials for practical cooperation, and inject new impetus into the high-quality co-construction of the Belt and Road.

The seminar attracted more than 400 representatives from various sectors of the two countries. It included three panel discussions on building bridges by facilitating financial interaction; creating new pathways for cooperation by embracing green development; and strengthening bonds by promoting people-to-people exchanges.

Gyorgy Matolcsy, governor of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), addresses a seminar marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

