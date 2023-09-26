Home>>
Representatives from over 130 countries to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(Xinhua) 16:46, September 26, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from over 130 countries and many international organizations have confirmed their attendance at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation scheduled for October, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
Preparations for the forum are on, and China is in communication with partners of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for this forum, Wang told a regular news briefing.
The upcoming forum is the highlight of the commemorative events to mark the BRI's 10th anniversary.
