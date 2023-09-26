Home>>
China to continue to boost green development of Belt and Road
(Xinhua) 16:35, September 26, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to boost the green development of the Belt and Road, better protect the environment, and bring benefits to the people of all Belt and Road partner countries, Cong Liang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference Tuesday.
Cong made the remarks when a white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions," was released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday at the press conference.
