China makes progress in TCM development: health official

Xinhua) 10:46, November 02, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- With continuous reform, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is now playing a more prominent role in China's health services sector, said a Chinese health official Wednesday.

The establishment of comprehensive TCM reform demonstration zones, which was initiated in December 2021, enabled TCM to better facilitate social and economic development, said Yu Yanhong, head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, at a press conference.

According to Yu, the seven provincial-level regions set to establish the demonstration zones have achieved breakthrough in major areas and key aspects.

For instance, all community health centers in Shanghai have set up TCM departments, said Yu.

Yu noted that currently, 99.5 percent of China's community health centers and 99.4 percent of health clinics in towns and townships could provide medical services involving TCM.

The administration will improve its regulation of TCM services at the primary level and further increase the accessibility of these services, said Yu.

