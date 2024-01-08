China to further enhance medical treatment for critical pregnant women

Xinhua) 13:16, January 08, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Starting this year, Chinese health authorities will launch an annual evaluation of the medical treatment services for women during the pregnant and perinatal period who are in critical conditions, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

An evaluation scheme has been issued with an aim to guide local medical and health institutions to further improve their treatment system and enhance their capability of treating pregnant and lying-in women in urgent and severe conditions, thus better safeguarding maternal and infant safety, said the NHC.

The country reported a maternal death rate of 15.7 per 100,000 in 2022, down 2.5 percent from the year before, while infant mortality declined to 4.9 per 1,000, official figures have shown.

The NHC said the first round of evaluation will be completed before the end of September, and an evaluation mechanism for the medical treatment system and technology for critical pregnant women will be established by 2027.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)