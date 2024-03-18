Promotion event for Liangma River held in Beijing
Tourists take photos of a fish-shaped lantern at an event along the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2024. A promotion event of the Liangma River was held on Saturday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
The Liangma River traverses diverse areas, including foreign embassies, international hotels, department stores, and trendy commercial streets, connecting various international business districts in Beijing.
In 2019, the city's Chaoyang District embarked on a waterfront project along the Liangma River. After two years of development and environmental improvements, the Liangma River has transformed from a mere waterway into a captivating aquatic landscape. It has now become a must-visit destination in Beijing.
A boat sails in the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2024. A promotion event of the Liangma River was held on Saturday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists visit a cultural event along the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2024. A promotion event of the Liangma River was held on Saturday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Foreign tourists visit a cultural event along the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2024. A promotion event of the Liangma River was held on Saturday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A boat sails in the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2024. A promotion event of the Liangma River was held on Saturday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Tourists enjoy themselves along the Liangma River in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2024. A promotion event of the Liangma River was held on Saturday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
