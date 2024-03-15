Yingge dance captivates London in stunning overseas debut

How far is 10,000 kilometers? Chen Laifa, a nationally recognized inheritor of Puning Yingge dance, noted this as the distance from Puning to London. For Chen, it's the farthest he and his team have ever traveled.

To many Britons, China is a vast country with diverse cultures, making it challenging for them to know where to begin their exploration. However, an opportune moment arose when Chen’s Yingge dance team received an invitation to the U.K.

Originating from the Chaoshan area of south China's Guangdong Province, Yingge dance is a 300-year-old tradition. It has been classified as a national intangible cultural heritage in China.

The dance is primarily associated with the classic Chinese novel of heroism, "Water Margin." Its opera-style facial makeup, featuring diverse colors and patterns, reveals the personalities of the characters being portrayed. This integration of drama, dance, and martial arts creates a unique performance style, characterized by powerful, expressive movements and a rich history.

This occasion marked the first time the dance was performed live anywhere in Europe, and Chen’s team was brimming with excitement. From early in the morning, the 16 team members meticulously prepared for their performance, adorning themselves with elaborate facial makeup to symbolize the rich cultural heritage they represent.

The performers on Chen’s team come from various walks of life — farmers, workers, students, teachers, and chefs. Typically, they engage in their regular occupations. However, when it's time for a Yingge performance, they quickly shift into performance mode, dressing in costumes, applying makeup, and picking up wooden sticks.

Chen hadn't anticipated the warm reception his team would receive during their debut in London, delivering electrifying performances at London's Burlington Arcade, the Grand Parade, and Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The performers' robust and agile moves, coupled with the rhythmic clashing of their sticks, left audiences in awe.

As the performers took their final bows at Trafalgar Square, they were met with thunderous applause. Their amazing performances quickly spread across social media in the U.K., becoming an iconic symbol of Chinese culture in the Year of the Loong. Numerous British media outlets and fashion news segments featured Chen's Yingge dance performance.

On Feb. 10, at Burlington Arcade, Chen and his team transformed the luxurious fashion runway into a stage showcasing Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

The following day, during the Grand Parade, the streets were packed with a sea of people, each holding twin short sticks. They danced rhythmically, striking the sticks together to the beat of drums and the resonant sound of horns that filled the air and echoed through the streets. The cheers from the crowd amplified the spirits of the Yingge dancers.

On that same day in Trafalgar Square, more than 700,000 people joined the celebration. Spectators eagerly took snapshots and videos on their smartphones, trying to capture the vibrant scenes unfolding before them.

Those who witnessed the Yingge dance described it as "a sensory cultural feast!" The responses ranged from, "It’s the first time I’ve seen this kind of dance; it’s so cool!" to "Beautiful and colorful costumes, it was a 100 percent amazing performance!" Others commented, "Very energetic!" and "Awesome!"

Mark Lord, the Burlington Arcade's head beadle, joked that Europe had patiently awaited its first glimpse of the Puning Yingge dance. "We've waited more than 300 years for the dance troupe to leave China and come perform in Europe," he said. "I have to say, it was well worth the wait. It has been fantastic."

For the Yingge performers, it was an unforgettable experience. They had to overcome the exhaustion brought on by jet lag to deliver the most spectacular performances. Over the three days in London, the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures left lasting impressions on everyone involved.

Art is a universal language that transcends borders and connects people from all corners of the globe. This will not be the end of Yingge's journey overseas. Before returning to China, Chen said, “Londoners are incredibly warm-hearted, and I truly felt that atmosphere. I will definitely be back!"

