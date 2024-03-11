Home>>
Celebrations across China welcome Dragon Head-raising Day
(People's Daily App) 15:34, March 11, 2024
Monday marks the traditional Dragon Head-raising Day, or Longtaitou Festival in Chinese, which falls on the second lunar month's second day each year. Fireworks explode over ancient towns, and people gather to watch the dragon dance. Celebrations to welcome the day can be seen almost everywhere across China.
