Trending in China | Unique forging techniques of Chinese Longquan sword

The Longquan sword, one of China's most iconic historical weapons, is renowned for its sharp edge, exquisite decorations, and carefully chosen materials. Crafting a Longquan sword involves a meticulous process, with the blade alone requiring a piece of pig iron three to five times heavier, hammered tens of thousands of times.

