Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The art of shoe making: Process for handcrafting leather shoes

(People's Daily App) 14:49, May 23, 2023

From creating a last (model foot) to finished product, the birth of a pair of handmade shoes requires meticulous craftmanship, patience and passion.

