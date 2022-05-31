Home>>
Rebuilding grandpa's dilapidated boat
(People's Daily App) 13:52, May 31, 2022
People are happy to give a new life to old objects by renovating old furniture and houses. These three brothers took it upon themselves to transform their grandfather's old boat into a relaxing pleasure craft.
Dilapidated old boats have been radically transformed for use in movies, barbecues and fishing. The brothers hard work and sweat made their vision a reality.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Wang Zi)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.