Home>>
Gold Foil, the Ancient Art
(Xinhua) 14:11, December 16, 2021
Check out how craftsmen in Nanjing, China, transform a gram of gold into thin gold foil!
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- So talented! Fujian craftsman builds Suzhou garden model with 2,000 bamboo strips
- Chinese craftsman builds mini Suzhou garden with 2,000 bamboo sticks
- Exhibition displaying works of arts and crafts masters from Shandong held in Jinan
- Rural artist creates paper cuts to tell Red Mansion stories
- 155 Chinese characters engraved on 1-square-centimeter seal surface
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.