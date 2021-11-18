So talented! Fujian craftsman builds Suzhou garden model with 2,000 bamboo strips

Xinhua) 16:17, November 18, 2021

Chen Jinjie, a 42-year-old villager from Xiangtang Village, Bangtou Town, Xianyou County, Putian City, Fujian Province, recently spent six months building a model of the ancient architecture of the Suzhou gardens with 2000 bamboo strips. The work, which takes Chen six months to finish, is 160 cm long, 140 cm wide and 70 cm high, weighing about 60 pounds, and consists of 16 houses.

