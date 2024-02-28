China Culture Day of 2024 held in Chinese Embassy in Australia

Xinhua) 13:12, February 28, 2024

An Australian guest tries Chinese calligraphy during the China Culture Day held in the Chinese Embassy in Australia in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 27, 2024. China Culture Day of 2024, a cultural exchange event themed "Amazing Xi'an Ancient Capital," was held by the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Tuesday. Artists from Xi'an were invited to showcase the richness of Chinese culture, including Chinese calligraphy, seal carving, dances, music and magic shows, among others. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

An artist from Xi'an performs a fire-breathing stunt during the China Culture Day held in the Chinese Embassy in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 27, 2024. China Culture Day of 2024, a cultural exchange event themed "Amazing Xi'an Ancient Capital," was held by the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Tuesday. Artists from Xi'an were invited to showcase the richness of Chinese culture, including Chinese calligraphy, seal carving, dances, music and magic shows, among others. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Australian guests learn about the art of Chinese paper-cutting during the China Culture Day held in the Chinese Embassy in Australia in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 27, 2024. China Culture Day of 2024, a cultural exchange event themed "Amazing Xi'an Ancient Capital," was held by the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Tuesday. Artists from Xi'an were invited to showcase the richness of Chinese culture, including Chinese calligraphy, seal carving, dances, music and magic shows, among others. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

An artist from Xi'an performs a magic show during the China Culture Day held in the Chinese Embassy in Australia in Canberra, Australia, on Feb. 27, 2024. China Culture Day of 2024, a cultural exchange event themed "Amazing Xi'an Ancient Capital," was held by the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Tuesday. Artists from Xi'an were invited to showcase the richness of Chinese culture, including Chinese calligraphy, seal carving, dances, music and magic shows, among others. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)