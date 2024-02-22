Home>>
Witness the majestic awakening of the lion
(People's Daily App) 16:32, February 22, 2024
Xing Shi, or the "Awakening Lion," refers to the southern style of the lion dance. This captivating performance demands years of dedication and practice to master as performers endeavor to imbue the lion with boundless energy and vitality. Here is one of the basic moves that brings the lion dance to vibrant life.
(Compiled by Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dragon, lion dance competition for college students in S China's Guangdong goes viral
- Learning Chinese best way to build cultural bridge, says Spanish student
- What does the dragon symbolize in China?
- Feature: Dragon boat races making waves in sports-mad, multicultural Australia
- Hometown witness: Return of traditional temple fairs brings ‘old Beijing’ back, demonstrating vitality of city, inheritance of culture
- 24 Solar Terms: 6 things you must know about Rain Water
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.