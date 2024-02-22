Witness the majestic awakening of the lion

(People's Daily App) 16:32, February 22, 2024

Xing Shi, or the "Awakening Lion," refers to the southern style of the lion dance. This captivating performance demands years of dedication and practice to master as performers endeavor to imbue the lion with boundless energy and vitality. Here is one of the basic moves that brings the lion dance to vibrant life.

