What does the dragon symbolize in China?
(People's Daily App) 16:22, February 20, 2024
The Year of the Dragon is coming on Saturday. When you hear the word "dragon," what pops into your mind? Is it something huge and fierce, with a lizard head and bat-like wings? Does it fly around and breathe fire like Smaug does in "The Hobbit?" Or is it a symbol of good luck, wisdom and strength? Let's follow People's Daily reporter Liuyi and find out!
(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Lin Rui, Zhang Sheng, Liu Xingtong and Guo Yue; Video material partly from CCTV and CGTN)
