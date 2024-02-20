Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event held in SW China
People perform dragon dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People perform lion dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People dance while playing Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People dance while playing Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People perform dragon dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People perform local opera during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo shows a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
