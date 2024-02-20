We Are China

Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event held in SW China

Xinhua) 09:18, February 20, 2024

People perform dragon dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform lion dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People dance while playing Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People dance while playing Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform local opera during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

