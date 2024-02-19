Home>>
Special dragon dance
(People's Daily App) 16:36, February 19, 2024
These dragon dancers at a temple fair in Jiaozuo, Henan Province, spice up their performance with smoke and costumed extras, creating a scene that could be straight out of a film.
