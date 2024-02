We Are China

Chinese New Year celebrated in Rome, Italy

Xinhua) 10:15, February 19, 2024

People visit a fair celebrating the Chinese New Year in Rome, Italy, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People watch a parade during a parade celebrating the Chinese New Year in Rome, Italy, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

An artist plays guzheng, a classical Chinese zither, at a fair celebrating the Chinese New Year in Rome, Italy, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A girl interacts with a dragon dance prop during a parade celebrating the Chinese New Year in Rome, Italy, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A girl poses for a photo with a lantern during a parade celebrating the Chinese New Year in Rome, Italy, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A girl watches a dragon dance performance during a parade celebrating the Chinese New Year in Rome, Italy, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People watch a performance during a parade celebrating the Chinese New Year in Rome, Italy, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People watch a parade celebrating the Chinese New Year in Rome, Italy, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

