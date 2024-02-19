Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration held in Johannesburg, South Africa
Visitors watch dragon dance at Chinatown in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2024. A Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Visitors buy souvenirs at Chinatown in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2024. A Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Visitors watch dragon dance at Chinatown in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2024. A Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Visitors watch performance at Chinatown in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2024. A Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Visitors take selfies at Chinatown in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2024. A Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A girl poses for photos with a traditional Chinese umbrella at Chinatown in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 17, 2024. A Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
