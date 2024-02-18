People across China enjoy Spring Festival
Tourists take photos of the folk art "iron water splashing" in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)
Various celebrations have been held across China to embrace the Spring Festival. Feb. 17 marks the last day of the Spring Festival holiday.
A giant Loong lantern illuminates the night sky at Shichahai scenic area to celebrate the Spring Festival in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
