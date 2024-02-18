We Are China

Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:36, February 18, 2024

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee (4th,L) addresses the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows a dragon dance performance at the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows a scene at the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

