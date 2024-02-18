Home>>
Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 held in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 10:36, February 18, 2024
Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee (4th,L) addresses the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows a dragon dance performance at the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows a scene at the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Extended Spring Festival holiday sparks surge in long-distance travel
- Chinese people spend Spring Festival holiday in diversified ways
- Longer Spring Festival holiday sparks travel frenzy among Chinese
- People across China enjoy Spring Festival holiday in various ways
- Chinese artists bring joy of Spring Festival to New Zealand capital
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.