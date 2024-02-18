Chinese people spend Spring Festival holiday in diversified ways

Xinhua) 08:49, February 18, 2024

People visit the Anhui Geological Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Young people pose for their New Year portraits in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Young couple Guo Zhengzhang (R) and Jiao Dongyan make a rocking chair at a woodworking workshop in Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 16, 2024. They learned woodworking skills during this Spring Festival holiday and tried to jointly make a rocking chair. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua)

People enjoy a jazz performance at a club in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Citizens play basketball in a gymnasium in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

People enjoy skiing in Yuanshi County of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A person paraglides in Yuanshi County of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Tourists wearing costumes pose for photos in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist visits Anhui Science and Technology Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

Tourists wearing traditional costumes visit a scenic area in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

People enjoy tea and music in a club in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Tourists experience rock climbing at Yandang Mountain in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Liu Zhenqing/Xinhua)

People experience water sports in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Feb. 15, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Sha Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

Basketball enthusiasts pose for photos with Chinese basketball player Li Yuan (L, front) after a match in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 11, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows people learning skiing at an indoor ice and snow park in Chongchuan District of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Citizens read books at a bookstore in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, on Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People practice yoga at a yoga club in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese people choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

People visit Beijing Auto Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists interacts with a staff member who acts as a historical figure while taking a sightseeing bus for a city tour in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 15, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit Guizhou Provincial Museum in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 15, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A child tries to make pottery wares at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist makes tea at a camp site in Urumqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 14, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists wearing traditional costumes pose for photos at the Bell Tower scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists have fun at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 15, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People enjoy skating at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists take photos at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists interact with a staff member who acts as a historical figure while taking a sightseeing bus for a city tour in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 15, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists watch penguins swimming at the Harbin Polarpark in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People enjoy skating at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2024. In addition to following traditional customs, more and more Chinese People choose to enrich their life by spending the Spring Festival holiday in diversified and original ways. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)