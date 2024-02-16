Home>>
Album of Memory: Appreciating Chinese opera performances
(Xinhua) 08:44, February 16, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, is regarded as the most celebrated holiday among Chinese, which signifies a time of joyful family reunions and a slew of cultural events. Among these celebrations, watching Chinese opera performance has been an important custom.
Traditional Chinese opera encompasses a diverse range of traditional opera genres, such as Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera and Sichuan Opera, as well as other distinctive performances by professional actors.
