Chinese Spring Festival celebrated in Ireland

DUBLIN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Spring Festival celebrations kicked off in Dublin, capital of Ireland, on Sunday, drawing more than 70,000 residents to appreciate Chinese music and opera performances, taste sugar painting snacks and get to know Chinese culture.

In Dublin's city center, festive red lanterns were hung over the pedestrian zones of Drury Street and Capel Street.

Invited by Dublin City Council, artists from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, staged fabulous performances at Meeting House Square, providing an audio-visual feast for the Irish audience. Diabolo show, Sichuan Opera and face-changing performances brought the atmosphere to the climax, arousing cheers and applause.

A series of cultural activities were hosted on Drury Street on Sunday, featuring lion and dragon dances, cultural heritage displays and snack stalls.

A special booth was set up by the Chinese Embassy in Ireland to display various gifts and books showcasing Chinese culture and tourism.

On Thursday, a performance will be staged at the EPIC (The Irish Emigration Museum) in Dublin, featuring Peking opera, martial arts, as well as traditional music and dance. The event is hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism with support from the Chinese Embassy in Ireland.

At the museum, visitors will have the chance to get a closer look at the Chinese intangible cultural heritage items, namely Kesi (silk weaving), Nisu (clay sculpture), Juanren (silk figurines) and Fengche (pinwheels).

Chinese New Year celebrations will also be held in other parts of Ireland, including its second-largest city Cork and County Kildare in the coming days.

