American, Chinese students celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Muscatine, U.S.

Xinhua) 14:01, February 12, 2024

Students of the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China perform Wushu during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Muscatine, Iowa, the United States, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Jing)

American students sing a Chinese song during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Muscatine, Iowa, the United States, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Jing)

Students of the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China stage a dance during an event to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Muscatine, Iowa, the United States, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Jing)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)