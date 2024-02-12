People celebrate Spring Festival across China

Tourists visit a scenic area of Wuyi Mountains in southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Photo by Chen Ying/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a lion dance in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)

Villagers perform Yangge, a traditional folk dance, in Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2024. China on Saturday ringed in the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival. Regarded as the most celebrated holiday among Chinese, it signifies a time of joyful family reunions and a slew of cultural events. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform lion dance in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dance and lion dance in Pingyi County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2024. China on Saturday ringed in the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival. Regarded as the most celebrated holiday among Chinese, it signifies a time of joyful family reunions and a slew of cultural events. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Jinhu County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 11, 2024. China on Saturday ringed in the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival. Regarded as the most celebrated holiday among Chinese, it signifies a time of joyful family reunions and a slew of cultural events. (Photo by Chen Yibao/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Folk artists of dragon dance parade on the street in Feidong County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Photo by Ruan Xuefeng/Xinhua)

People watch an opera show in Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting a scenic area of Linhai City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Photo by Pan Kanjun/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dances in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Photo by Guo Zhihua/Xinhua)

People visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area to appreciate lanterns in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 11, 2024. China on Saturday ringed in the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival. Regarded as the most celebrated holiday among Chinese, it signifies a time of joyful family reunions and a slew of cultural events. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

People watch a performance at a museum in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 11, 2024. China on Saturday ringed in the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival. Regarded as the most celebrated holiday among Chinese, it signifies a time of joyful family reunions and a slew of cultural events. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit Changdian temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2024. Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival through various ways during their holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

