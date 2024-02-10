Celebration activities held at Brussels Airport to mark Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 11:12, February 10, 2024

A staff member poses with a smurf costumed character wearing traditional Chinese clothes at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Feb. 9, 2024. The festive atmosphere to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year fills the air at the Brussels Airport with various celebration activities held here. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Tourists demonstrate calligraphy works of Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", and their names at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Feb. 9, 2024. The festive atmosphere to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year fills the air at the Brussels Airport with various celebration activities held here. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A tourist take selfies with a smurf costumed character wearing traditional Chinese clothes at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Feb. 9, 2024. The festive atmosphere to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year fills the air at the Brussels Airport with various celebration activities held here. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A calligrapher writes Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Feb. 9, 2024. The festive atmosphere to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year fills the air at the Brussels Airport with various celebration activities held here. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

