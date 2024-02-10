People across world celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 13:15, February 10, 2024

Artists perform a dance during a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Artists perform a dance during a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

An artist performs a face-changing show during a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A light show to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year is held at Ostankino TV tower in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Artists perform a dragon dance during a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman makes traditional umbrellas during a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Artists perform a lion dance during a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Artists perform during a celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2024 shows the Trinity Bridge in St. Petersburg, Russia, illuminated in red to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2024 shows the Trinity Bridge in St. Petersburg, Russia, illuminated in red to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 9, 2024 shows the Trinity Bridge in St. Petersburg, Russia, illuminated in red to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)