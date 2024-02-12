We Are China

Lighting and appreciating lanterns a time-honored tradition in China during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 11:28, February 12, 2024

People watch a molten iron fireworks show in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2024.

Lighting and appreciating lanterns during the Spring Festival is a time-honored tradition in China. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2024 shows light installations in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province.

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2024 shows lighting at Longquan ancient town in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting an old block decorated with lighting in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2024.

People visit an old block decorated with lighting in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 10, 2024 shows light installations in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo shows folk artists putting on a molten iron fireworks show in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting an old block decorated with lighting in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows folk artists putting on a molten iron fireworks show in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2024.

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2024 shows light installations in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2024 shows light installations in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2024 shows light installations in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2024 shows fireworks and lighting in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province.

