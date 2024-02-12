People visit scenic spot in Qingdao during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:39, February 12, 2024

People visit a scenic spot in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 10, 2024. Light installations and stage performances have been arranged here to attract more nighttime visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An artist performs at a scenic spot in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 10, 2024. Light installations and stage performances have been arranged here to attract more nighttime visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

