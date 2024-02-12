People visit scenic spot in Qingdao during Spring Festival holiday
People visit a scenic spot in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 10, 2024. Light installations and stage performances have been arranged here to attract more nighttime visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People visit a scenic spot in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 10, 2024. Light installations and stage performances have been arranged here to attract more nighttime visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People visit a scenic spot in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 10, 2024. Light installations and stage performances have been arranged here to attract more nighttime visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
An artist performs at a scenic spot in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 10, 2024. Light installations and stage performances have been arranged here to attract more nighttime visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
An artist performs at a scenic spot in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 10, 2024. Light installations and stage performances have been arranged here to attract more nighttime visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People visit a scenic spot in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 10, 2024. Light installations and stage performances have been arranged here to attract more nighttime visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring Festival Gala sees viewership rise nearly 13% to 679m
- People across world celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
- Spring Festival TV gala audience, viewership hit record highs
- Celebration activities held at Brussels Airport to mark Chinese Lunar New Year
- Tourism flourishes as Kashgar gears for Spring Festival gala
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.