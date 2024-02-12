Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across world

Xinhua) 09:52, February 12, 2024

A lion dance performance is staged during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Chinatown in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

Artists from Huaxing Art Troupe perform during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Chinatown in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

Performers dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand attends an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A Chinese character "Fu," which means "good fortune," and red light are projected on the Mole Antonelliana to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Turin, Italy, Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

