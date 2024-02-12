'Koi Carp' dance wins wide acclaim

February 12, 2024

At this year's Spring Festival Gala, an annual live TV program broadcast by Central China Television on Chinese New Year's Eve, on Friday evening, a dance named "Koi Carp" gained wide acclaim. Incorporating AI (Artificial Intelligence) and XR (Extended Reality), the show featured dancers using wire-flying to vividly imitate koi movements, against a backdrop of rippling water and shimmering light effects. Enjoy some highlights from the dance.

(Video source: CCTV)

