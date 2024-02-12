Home>>
'Koi Carp' dance wins wide acclaim
(People's Daily App) 13:26, February 12, 2024
At this year's Spring Festival Gala, an annual live TV program broadcast by Central China Television on Chinese New Year's Eve, on Friday evening, a dance named "Koi Carp" gained wide acclaim. Incorporating AI (Artificial Intelligence) and XR (Extended Reality), the show featured dancers using wire-flying to vividly imitate koi movements, against a backdrop of rippling water and shimmering light effects. Enjoy some highlights from the dance.
(Video source: CCTV)
