Cross-Strait fireworks display staged to celebrate Chinese New Year

People's Daily Online) 14:24, February 12, 2024

A visitor takes photos during the 2024 Cross-Strait Spring Festival Fireworks Display in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on the evening of Feb. 10, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

The 2024 Cross-Strait Spring Festival Fireworks Display was held simultaneously in Xiamen, a city in southeast China's Fujian Province, and Kinmen county in China's Taiwan region, on the evening of Feb. 10.

Amid the night show, over 70,000 fireworks lit up the sky on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, or the Year of the Loong.

Since 1987, Xiamen and Kinmen have co-launched the fireworks display to observe the Spring Festival, sustaining it as a tradition until now. It has evolved to be an essential activity staged on the first day of the Chinese New Year across the Taiwan Strait.

Photo shows a scene from the 2024 Cross-Strait Spring Festival Fireworks Display, held simultaneously in Xiamen, a city in southeast China's Fujian Province, and Kinmen county in China's Taiwan region, on the evening of Feb. 10, 2024. (Photo/Xu Qiuheng)

(Photo/Chen Wenqi)

(Photo/Lin Minghong)

(Photo/Hu Kangqiang)

(People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

(Photo/Lin Minghong)

(People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

(People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

(People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

