Chinese Lunar New Year celebration concert held in Moscow
(Xinhua) 14:08, February 12, 2024
Artists perform during a concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Artists perform during a concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
People listen to a concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Artists perform during a concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
