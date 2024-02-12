Chinese Lunar New Year celebration concert held in Moscow

Xinhua) 14:08, February 12, 2024

Artists perform during a concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Artists perform during a concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

People listen to a concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Artists perform during a concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

