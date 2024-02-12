We Are China

People celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, South Africa

Xinhua) 14:02, February 12, 2024

An acrobat performs to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, North West Province, South Africa, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

People perform a dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, North West Province, South Africa, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

People watch fireworks celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, North West Province, South Africa, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

