People celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, South Africa
(Xinhua) 14:02, February 12, 2024
An acrobat performs to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, North West Province, South Africa, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
People perform a dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, North West Province, South Africa, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
People watch fireworks celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, North West Province, South Africa, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
