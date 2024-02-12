Languages

Monday, February 12, 2024

Chinese Spring Festival Wushu Championship held in Cairo

(Xinhua) 15:25, February 12, 2024

Egyptian athletes compete during the opening of the Chinese Spring Festival Wushu Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

