Home>>
Chinese Spring Festival Wushu Championship held in Cairo
(Xinhua) 15:25, February 12, 2024
Egyptian athletes compete during the opening of the Chinese Spring Festival Wushu Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Egyptian athletes compete during the opening of the Chinese Spring Festival Wushu Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cross-Strait fireworks display staged to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Chinese Lunar New Year celebration concert held in Moscow
- People celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, South Africa
- American, Chinese students celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Muscatine, U.S.
- 'Koi Carp' dance wins wide acclaim
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.