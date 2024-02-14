We Are China

In pics: fireworks in celebration of Spring Festival in Macao

Xinhua) 10:20, February 14, 2024

Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)