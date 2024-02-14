Home>>
In pics: fireworks in celebration of Spring Festival in Macao
(Xinhua) 10:20, February 14, 2024
Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Spring Festival Wushu Championship held in Cairo
- Cross-Strait fireworks display staged to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Chinese Lunar New Year celebration concert held in Moscow
- People celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Sun City, South Africa
- American, Chinese students celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Muscatine, U.S.
- 'Koi Carp' dance wins wide acclaim
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.