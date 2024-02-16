Home>>
Chinese people embrace tourism to enjoy Spring Festival atmosphere
(Xinhua) 09:33, February 16, 2024
Tourists in costumes pose for photos at Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 14, 2024. More Chinese people nowadays choose to go on a journey during the Spring Festival to experience different cultures and lunar new year atmosphere. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)
