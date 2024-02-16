Home>>
Spring Festival holiday fuels tourism boom in China
(Xinhua) 08:59, February 16, 2024
Tourists in costumes pose for photos at Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 14, 2024. (Photo by Guo Liliang/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- More Chinese people nowadays choose to go on a journey during the Spring Festival to experience different cultures and lunar new year atmosphere.
