People across China enjoy Spring Festival holiday in various ways

Xinhua) 10:02, February 16, 2024

Tourists visit the ancient town of Zhouzhuang in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 14, 2024. People across China are enjoying the ongoing Spring Festival holiday in various ways. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

