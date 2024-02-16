Home>>
People across China enjoy Spring Festival holiday in various ways
(Xinhua) 10:02, February 16, 2024
Tourists visit the ancient town of Zhouzhuang in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 14, 2024. People across China are enjoying the ongoing Spring Festival holiday in various ways. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)
