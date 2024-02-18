Extended Spring Festival holiday sparks surge in long-distance travel

Xinhua) 09:24, February 18, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- With the extended eight-day Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year holiday, providing additional time, an increasing number of Chinese people were seen opting for long-distance travel to explore remote destinations, according to a report released Saturday.

Over 65 percent of the total orders on the Chinese travel service and social networking platform Mafengwo during the holiday were related to long-distance travel, according to the report from the company.

This year's official Spring Festival holiday lasted from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, one day more than the previous years.

Over 70 percent of the orders covered at least four days of travel, while 37.7 percent extended beyond six days, the report noted.

About 45 percent of the orders placed on Mafengwo were for family travel. Many of these travel plans commenced midway through the holiday, reflecting a growing trend among Chinese to pursue recreational activities following traditional family gatherings.

Historical and cultural sites, especially museums, were among the favored spots for the holidaygoers, according to the report.

There was also a surge in enthusiasm for outbound tourism, with Thailand, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore emerging as some of the most popular overseas travel destinations, according to Mafengwo.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)