Macao sets off fireworks in celebration of Spring Festival
(Xinhua) 10:35, February 18, 2024
Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
