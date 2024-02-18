We Are China

Macao sets off fireworks in celebration of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 10:35, February 18, 2024

Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

