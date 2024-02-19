Concert in celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year staged in San Francisco

Xinhua) 08:38, February 19, 2024

A concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year is staged by the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year is staged by the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year is staged by the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A girl learns Chinese calligraphy from a penman (L, front) at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 17, 2024. A concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year was staged here by San Francisco Symphony on Saturday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

Audiences watch a dragon dance at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 17, 2024. A concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year was staged here by San Francisco Symphony on Saturday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, California, the United States, Feb. 17, 2024. A concert in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year was staged here by San Francisco Symphony on Saturday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)