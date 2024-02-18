Event celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year held at Chinatown in San Francisco
People select couplets at the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum at the Chinatown in San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 16, 2024. A three-day event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
People watch a lion dance performance at the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum at the Chinatown in San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 16, 2024. A three-day event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)
