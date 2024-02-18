Event celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year held at Chinatown in San Francisco

Xinhua) 08:38, February 18, 2024

People select couplets at the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum at the Chinatown in San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 16, 2024. A three-day event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance performance at the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum at the Chinatown in San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 16, 2024. A three-day event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance performance at the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum at the Chinatown in San Francisco, the United States, Feb. 16, 2024. A three-day event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)