Local snacks add special flavor to festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 09:55, February 16, 2024

A girl tastes a snack on a food street in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 12, 2024. People across the country immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year by enjoying traditional food and local snacks. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

