Foreign leaders, heads of int'l organizations extend greetings for Chinese New Year of Dragon

Xinhua) 08:34, February 16, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- More foreign leaders and heads of international organizations have sent their festive blessings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, to extend greetings to the Chinese people on the occasion of the Chinese New Year of the Dragon.

The comprehensive strategic partnership between Laos and China continues to bear fruits, said Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president. The high-quality, high-standard, and high-level Laos-China community with a shared future is bringing greater prosperity to the people of both countries, he said.

The relations between Cuba and China are full of dynamics, and serve as a model of solidarity and cooperation among socialist countries, said Raul Castro, the leader of Cuba's socialist revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and China, the 30th anniversary of the revision of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between China and Mongolia, and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership, said Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, adding that he believes both sides will strengthen cooperation in various fields, deepen friendly exchanges, and work together to promote prosperity and development.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the friendship between Israel and China is rooted in two ancient and great civilizations, with a long history of shared wisdom. He looks forward to continually deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries and advancing cooperation in various fields.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said he believes that the cooperation between Iran and China will continue to deepen at bilateral, regional and international levels.

The resumption of diplomatic ties between Nauru and China is a historic milestone, marking the two sides' mutual respect, joint renewal of friendship and promotion of cooperation, said David Adeang, president of Nauru.

The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative have benefited the people of the world and won global appreciation, said Kiribati President Taneti Maamau.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach wished all Chinese athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics a complete success.

